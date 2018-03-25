FIRE

Smoke alarms alert elderly couple to NJ fire

EMBED </>More Videos

1 injured in Glassboro house fire. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 25, 2018. (WPVI)

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities say smoke alarms helped save the lives of an elderly couple in Glassboro, New Jersey.

The alarms went off around 3 a.m. Sunday in their home on the 100 block of Georgetown Road.

They managed to get out safely.

Another person, who is not a resident of the home, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

There's no word yet on how that person was injured.

Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsfireGlassboro Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
1 rescued from West Philadelphia house fire
Fire causes damage to Gloucester County home
Fire damages multi-million dollar Princeton home, firefighters hurt
More fire
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News