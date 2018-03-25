Fire forces residents to evacuate Germantown apartments

A fire at an apartment complex in the Germantown section of Philadelphia forced everyone in one building to evacuate.It happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday at the Walnut Court Apartments on the 700 block of West Walnut Lane.The fire broke out in building A. Residents in all 16 units in the building were evacuated.Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to contain the blaze to the first and second floors.It took about 20 minutes to gain control of the fire.There were no reports of injuries.------