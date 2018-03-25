FIRE

Fire forces residents to evacuate Germantown apartments

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire at Germantown apartment building. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 25, 2018. (WPVI)

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
A fire at an apartment complex in the Germantown section of Philadelphia forced everyone in one building to evacuate.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday at the Walnut Court Apartments on the 700 block of West Walnut Lane.

The fire broke out in building A. Residents in all 16 units in the building were evacuated.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to contain the blaze to the first and second floors.

It took about 20 minutes to gain control of the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsevacuationfire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
1 rescued from West Philadelphia house fire
Fire causes damage to Gloucester County home
Fire damages multi-million dollar Princeton home, firefighters hurt
More fire
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News