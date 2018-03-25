Philadelphia police search for missing man with Alzheimer's

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Update: Police said Missing Endangered Person Charenzy Archer has been located and reunited with his family. They thank the public for its assistance.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Police say 84-year-old Charenzy Archer was last seen on Saturday at his home on the 7200 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Archer is described as 5'10, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair; he was last seen wearing a red and blue corduroy jacket, khaki pants and a blue fedora hat.

Charenzy Archer



Police say Archer frequents the area of Washington Lane and Ogontz Avenue.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Charenzy Archer is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911.

