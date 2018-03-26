Camden police: Mother killed, son injured in stabbing

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother killed, son injured in Camden stabbing: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 25, 2018 (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. --
Camden police are investigating a fatal stabbing involving a mother and her son.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Arthur Avenue and 29th Street.

Police said when they arrived they found a 37-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son suffering from stab wounds.

EMBED More News Videos

Camden police investigate double stabbing: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 6 p.m., March 25, 2018



Both were taken to Cooper University Medical Center where the woman was pronounced dead. Her son is listed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsstabbing
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News