6 Minute Meals: V Street's Unfried Ice Cream

This 6-minute Meal and a Deal is for all of you with a sweet-tooth.
Alicia Vitarelli is in the "V Street" kitchen learning how to make unfried ice cream.
The Meal:
Chef Kate Jacoby's Vegan Unfried Ice Cream
Ingredients:
Large bowl of tortilla chips of choice (Approx 2 cups)
1 tsp Cinnamon
1 tbsp Sugar
1 banana
Pat of Vegan butter
Agave Syrup
Rum
Cool Kid Marvelous Maple Ice Cream
*Chef Jacoby created her own line of vegan ice cream. It's available at Wiz Kid, located right next door to V Street
Instructions:
Put tortilla chips in food processor with a little bit of cinnamon and sugar
(Chef Tip: cinnamon & sugar are to taste)
Pulse until you have a fine crumb consistency. Pour back into bowl & set aside
Heat vegetable in a pan
Slice banana
(Chef Tip: if banana is under-ripe, slice super thin. For riper bananas, slice thicker)
Put banana slices in hot pan
(Chef Tip: shake pan so banana slices don't stick)
Add a pat of vegan butter to help bananas caramelize
Drizzle in a small amount of agave syrup, again to help caramelize
Add a splash of rum & let that cook off for a minute
Use an ice cream scooper and scoop a ball of ice cream
Roll the ball in your tortilla crumb mixture until all sides are coated
Plate and top with caramelized bananas
*Serve & Enjoy
The Deal:
Mention you saw the 6-minute Meal and a Deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you half off Chef Kate Jacoby's Waffle Dessert at V Street through Friday, March 30th.
V Street
126 S 19th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 687-2137
http://vstreetfood.com/
https://www.facebook.com/VStreet-565105423573751/
