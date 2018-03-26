6 Minute Meals: V Street's Unfried Ice Cream

This 6-minute Meal and a Deal is for all of you with a sweet-tooth.Alicia Vitarelli is in the "V Street" kitchen learning how to make unfried ice cream.Chef Kate Jacoby's Vegan Unfried Ice CreamIngredients:Large bowl of tortilla chips of choice (Approx 2 cups)1 tsp Cinnamon1 tbsp Sugar1 bananaPat of Vegan butterAgave SyrupRumCool Kid Marvelous Maple Ice Cream*Chef Jacoby created her own line of vegan ice cream. It's available at Wiz Kid, located right next door to V StreetInstructions:Put tortilla chips in food processor with a little bit of cinnamon and sugar(Chef Tip: cinnamon & sugar are to taste)Pulse until you have a fine crumb consistency. Pour back into bowl & set asideHeat vegetable in a panSlice banana(Chef Tip: if banana is under-ripe, slice super thin. For riper bananas, slice thicker)Put banana slices in hot pan(Chef Tip: shake pan so banana slices don't stick)Add a pat of vegan butter to help bananas caramelizeDrizzle in a small amount of agave syrup, again to help caramelizeAdd a splash of rum & let that cook off for a minuteUse an ice cream scooper and scoop a ball of ice creamRoll the ball in your tortilla crumb mixture until all sides are coatedPlate and top with caramelized bananas*Serve & EnjoyMention you saw the 6-minute Meal and a Deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you half off Chef Kate Jacoby's Waffle Dessert at V Street through Friday, March 30th.V Street126 S 19th StPhiladelphia, PA 19103(267) 687-2137------