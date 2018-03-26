Police: Woman's fmr. boyfriend kills current boyfriend, himself

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3262716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Jeff Ehling gives perspective from the scene of a shooting that left two people dead.

HCSO Homicide in route to 14700 Country Rose Ln. Preliminary report is two males deceased one female transported , PIO on way. pic.twitter.com/hLgtyR3PSy — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 26, 2018

Investigators say a woman's former boyfriend killed her current boyfriend before taking his own life inside a Texas home.The shooting happened in Harris County just after 3 a.m. Monday.Investigators say they initially got a call for a disturbance of a man banging on the garage door of the home.Deputies say the door code was never changed and the former boyfriend was able to get inside.Investigators say the man found the woman's current boyfriend and killed him.They say he then shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.The scene has been blocked off as investigators work to piece together what happened.-----