Police: Woman's fmr. boyfriend kills current boyfriend, himself

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies say woman's former boyfriend killed her new boyfriend before turning the gun on himself. (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas --
Investigators say a woman's former boyfriend killed her current boyfriend before taking his own life inside a Texas home.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Jeff Ehling gives perspective from the scene of a shooting that left two people dead.



The shooting happened in Harris County just after 3 a.m. Monday.



Investigators say they initially got a call for a disturbance of a man banging on the garage door of the home.

Deputies say the door code was never changed and the former boyfriend was able to get inside.

Investigators say the man found the woman's current boyfriend and killed him.

They say he then shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The scene has been blocked off as investigators work to piece together what happened.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingshootingdouble homicidehomicide investigationu.s. & world
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News