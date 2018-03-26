FACEBOOK

FTC confirms investigation of Facebook, company shares plunge

(Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON --
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

Facebook's stock, which already took a big hit last week, plunged as a result.

Facebook said in a statement on Monday that the company remains "strongly committed" to protecting people's information and that it welcomes the opportunity to answer the FTC's questions.

EMBED More News Videos

Trump-linked analytics firm Cambridge Analytica used stolen data, ex-employee says. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018.



News outlets have reported on the FTC investigation last week, but the FTC hadn't confirmed it until Monday. Facebook reached a settlement with the FTC in 2011 offering privacy assurances.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldFTCfacebook
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FACEBOOK
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Add Josh Hader to the long list who have been burned by social media
Texas officer points gun at kids during confrontation
Facebook to add 'keyword snooze' feature
Don't touch it! Toxic caterpillar sends teen to hospital
More facebook
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News