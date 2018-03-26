ENTERTAINMENT

Montco teen snags coveted golden ticket on American Idol

Montco teen snags coveted golden ticket on American Idol: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at noon on March 26, 2018. (WPVI)

SCHWENKSVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
American Idol wrapped up the auditions on Sunday night and now the contestants with those golden tickets in hand are headed to Hollywood.

There are seven local stars on the rise moving on to this next round of the competition, including a few that viewers at home did not get a chance to meet during the audition round.

One of those contestants is Aubrey DeMedio from Schwenksville, Montgomery County.

The 18-year-old freshman at Millersville University met the judges in New York City after moving past the open call auditions in Pittsburgh.

With about 25 of her family and friends waiting outside, Aubrey sang for Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

She scored that coveted golden ticket and on Monday's episode and now, she's headed to Hollywood!

She says she's a girl from a small town with big dreams and she's now one step closer.

"It's reachable if you keep your dreams close to your heart. American Idol can make it happen," she said.

When the judges gave her three "Yes's" she was on her way.

"And Luke picked up one of those golden tickets and said 'You're going to Hollywood!' and I freaked out! I could not believe it - tears in my eyes and everything," said Aubrey. "They said they were going to take a gamble on me which I thought was unbelievable to hear from these big stars."

Aubrey joins six other local contestants headed to Hollywood: Carly Moffa, Catie Turner, Chad Michael Jervis, Dennis Lorenzo, Mara Justine and Michael Woodard.

They are all now one step closer to becoming the next American Idol!

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

