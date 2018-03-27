FYI PHILLY

Inside the Parx Casino expansion

EMBED </>More Videos

We check out the new digs and eats at Parx Casino. (WPVI)

Parx Casino has just undergone a $50M expansion with new restaurants, a new event center and a new poker room. Melissa Magee takes the tour.
Parx Casino | Facebook

2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020
1.888.LUV.PAR
Other locations
Parx Casino Xcite Center | Liberty Bell Gastropub | Oliveto
----------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly X
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fyi foodFYI Phillyfyi casinosfyi nightlifeCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FYI Philly: Broadway Philly's 2018-19 season and the new PARX Casino
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
More FYI Philly
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News