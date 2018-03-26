CONSUMER

Consumer Reports tests best countertop air fryers

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports tests best countertop air fryers: Alicia VItarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 26, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Air fryers are becoming more popular because they claim to cook your foods to a crackly crunch without the fat.

So are air fryers more than just hot air? Consumer Reports checked out a batch.

Jillian Pacella makes chicken nuggets and french fries for her kids four times a week. And thanks to her Air Fryer - she's not giving them fried food.

"It does not require a lot of oil to cook the food," she said. "And we're looking for ways to make things the kids like to eat healthier and the kids love it."

An air fryer works by circulating hot air around food that's suspended in a basket. It's essentially a countertop convection oven. Many recipes call for foods to be tossed with a bit of oil, rather than being fully immersed when you use a traditional frier.

Consumer Reports tested seven appliances and although they appear similar from the outside,CR found some real differences.

"One big difference you'll see is basket size. Some are so small they require you to cook in batches and that's not as good when you're cooking for a whole family," said Sara Morrow, Consumer Reports Home Editor.

The Nu-Wave for $140 dollars is the largest one tested with a 5.8 quart capacity. It has easy-to use controls but is a little noisy - comparable to a microwave.

Consumer Reports calls this Farberware model a Best Buy. It costs $70 dollars, and is one of the quietest they tested. The controls are fairly easy to see and use and it holds 3.2 quarts. But note that the nooks and crannies in the food basket make it a little tough to clean.

The fryer from Black+Decker has temperature settings printed so tiny they're difficult to read. And the small basket holds just two quarts - fine if you're not cooking very much, but you'll have to do multiple batches if the kids bring their friends for nuggets.

Consumer Reports points out that since this is a little convection oven, these air fryers can also be used for cooking meats and even baking.

To read the full story from Consumer Reports:
https://www.consumerreports.org/air-fryers/countertop-air-fryers-more-than-hot-air/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumersaving with 6abcfoodconsumer reports
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
More consumer
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News