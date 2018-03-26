FYI PHILLY

Franklin Square Chinese Lantern Festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Franklin Square is now open for another season. (WPVI)

Alicia Vitarelli previews the third annual Chinese Lantern Festival at Historic Franklin Square.
Chinese Lantern Festival (Nightly, May 1 - June 30; Closed May 17)
Franklin Square
200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
----------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fyi outdoorsfyi food trucksFYI Phillyfyi events
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FYI Philly: Broadway Philly's 2018-19 season and the new PARX Casino
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
More FYI Philly
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News