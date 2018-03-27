Fans of 3000 BC Spa in Chestnut Hill will be happy to hear there's now a Center City outpost. But, as Karen Rogers shows us, it's not a spa; it's a beauty customization lab.
3000 BC Center City | Instagram
834 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
healthFYI Phillyfyi beautyCenter City Philadelphia
healthFYI Phillyfyi beautyCenter City Philadelphia