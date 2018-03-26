COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Students at Phil-Mont Christian Academy work to "Feed The Need"

EMBED </>More Videos

The school began the campaign with the hope of raising $50,000 dollars. (WPVI)

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A major effort is underway to feed thousands of people in need down in the Caribbean

Students at Phil-Mont Christian Academy were busy Monday assembling and packing 10,000 meals for poor and hungry children in Haiti.

It's part of a service fundraiser called Feed the Need.

The school kicked off the campaign weeks ago with the hope of raising $50,000 dollars.

The goal is to teach students about the challenges families in Haiti face and how these students can make a difference.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News