Students at Phil-Mont Christian Academy work to "Feed The Need"

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) --A major effort is underway to feed thousands of people in need down in the Caribbean
Students at Phil-Mont Christian Academy were busy Monday assembling and packing 10,000 meals for poor and hungry children in Haiti.
It's part of a service fundraiser called Feed the Need.
The school kicked off the campaign weeks ago with the hope of raising $50,000 dollars.
The goal is to teach students about the challenges families in Haiti face and how these students can make a difference.