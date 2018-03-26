HEALTH & FITNESS

Ohio fighting opioid addiction with technology

Ohio fighting opioid addiction with technology: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on March 26, 2018. (WPVI)

The state of Ohio is turning to technology for fresh ideas on fighting opioid addiction.

It's awarded grants to the 5 top ideas in its Technology Challenge.

They came from hundreds of scientists, medical providers, and everyday citizens around the world.

"It's a complicated issue, so multi-faceted solutions seem like the only possible way to address it, and technology makes sense as a part of the solution," said Technology Challenge Winner, Kelly Cashion.

One project is a neuro-feedback program which helps patients understand the effects of addiction on their brains, and take back control.

