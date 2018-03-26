Ohio fighting opioid addiction with technology

The state of Ohio is turning to technology for fresh ideas on fighting opioid addiction.
It's awarded grants to the 5 top ideas in its Technology Challenge.
They came from hundreds of scientists, medical providers, and everyday citizens around the world.
"It's a complicated issue, so multi-faceted solutions seem like the only possible way to address it, and technology makes sense as a part of the solution," said Technology Challenge Winner, Kelly Cashion.
One project is a neuro-feedback program which helps patients understand the effects of addiction on their brains, and take back control.
