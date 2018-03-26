Man with gas can douses Mayfair property

MAYFAIR (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying an attempted arson suspect.
Surveillance video from the February 20 incident shows a man pour liquid from a gas container onto a lawn on the 7300 block of Revere Street in the city's Mayfair section.
Police said the man also poured the liquid into a central air conditioner unit.
They said he never attempted to ignite the liquid.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police
