New Jersey synagogue vandalized with hate symbols

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey synagogue vandalized: Sharrie Williams reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., March 26, 2018 (WPVI)

Ocean County, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are searching for the people responsible for vandalizing a synagogue in Ocean County, New Jersey.

Officials said hateful words and images, including swastikas spray-painted backward, were put on the walls of Congregation Sons of Israel in Lakewood.

They say the suspects also spray painted the number 666 on a holocaust memorial.

Police said this is the second time the synagogue has been targeted in less than a year.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newshate crimegraffiti
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News