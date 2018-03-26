FAMILY & PARENTING

Washington agency allows parents to bring babies to work

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents can bring their infants to work at this Washington agency. (KTRK)

OLYMPIA, Washington --
A Washington state agency wants to give working parents a fighting chance at a career and a family with its 'infant-at-work' policy.

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission instituted the policy back in June, allowing workers to bring their babies ages six weeks to six months to the office.

New mothers, fathers or legal guardians are eligible to take advantage of the program until babies are able to crawl, ABC News reports.

Erica Stineman, a communications consultant for the commission, said she brings her 4-month-old daughter Lydia to work now three days a week.

"It was really exciting to know that I wasn't going to have to be bringing her to day care after eight weeks of being on maternity leave," Stineman told ABC News. "Having this extra time with her just meant the world to me."

State officials said the program is intended to help parents bond with their children, leading to healthy brain development in infants and well-being for the child's parents.
Officials also said the program allows for exclusive breastfeeding, which research shows improves lifelong health.

Workers said there is another benefit from the program: high morale.

The program comes on the heels of private companies adopting similar family-friendly policies, including Virgin Airlines, Microsoft, Adobe and Netflix.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybusinessbabychildren's healthparentingworkplaceu.s. & worldWashington
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News