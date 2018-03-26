Fans looking to follow the Wildcats to the Final Four could be facing a hefty price tag.Ticket prices for the game in San Antonio are climbing, unless of course you are a student - in that case tickets are $40. However, that is simply for a ticket to the game. The other part of the equation is getting there -- to San Antonio, that is."We're going to hop on a charter flight down to San Antonio," said Villanova senior Nick Turenchalk. "There are 700 students going."Turenchalk is among a large group of students planning to travel to San Antonio to see the Wildcats play. He said he still has no idea where he is going to stay."The team hotel sold out pretty fast, especially with our dedicated alumni base. Everyone wanted to get down there and see the action," said Turenchalk. "So us students are just staying with family, friends or making groups and just finding the hotels that we can stay at."With so many wanting to go, perhaps this is where the 'sense of community' that the Augustinians, the University's founders, preach so much about kicks in."Students are finding every single way they can to get down to San Antonio," said JJ Brown, Villanova's Director of Student Involvement. "Just the fact that we have been in the Final Four two of the past three years is unbelievable."So are some of the ticket prices.According to StubHub, if you want to sit in center court for the game tickets start at more than $2000.Otherwise, an all-season ticket for an average seat at the Alamodome - which are nearly sold out - costs $375.Tickets for Monday's Championship Game can be found for about $125.The University is promoting packages for its alumni base. Air travel and a four-night hotel stay starts at $2815 per person, or just the hotel starting at $1575. Game tickets are not included but can be added.In any event, students are ecstatic about their Wildcats."To be here now, the campus is obviously abuzz, everyone super excited. Everyone is super hyped," said Villanova sophomore T.J. Reed. "I'm not making it to San Antonio, but I'll be there in spirit."School officials said Final Four merchandise should start arriving on campus Tuesday.------