PHILLY PROUD

2 Phila. men, Aston officer named Carnegie Heroes

EMBED </>More Videos

Aston officer among Carnegie Heroes. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two Philadelphia men are among those being honored with Carnegie Medals for heroism.

Louis Marano and Thomas Brown helped save two men from drowning in New Jersey in August 2016.

Other winners announced Monday by the Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Hero Fund Commission include Aston Police Officer William Mack.

Mack rescued a woman from a house fire last March.

The 18 winners will be presented the Carnegie Medal at a gala in Pittsburgh in June. The Hero Fund Commission was founded and endowed by steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. It has awarded nearly $40 million to 10,000 heroes or their families since 1904.

Other winners announced Monday include:

-Austin Raishbrook , of Blue Jay, California, saved a man from a burning SUV in January 2017.

-John Gerard O'Rourke , of Milford, Connecticut, saved a 10-year-old boy from drowning after the child fell through the ice while playing on a frozen pond in February 2017.

-Zachary J. Corey and Karen Marie Mallon , both of Beulah, Michigan, saved two unconscious children trapped in a burning vehicle in November 2016.

-Andrew L. Melhado of Milton , Massachusetts, rescued a 17-year-old who was trapped in a burning car in December 2016.

-Jimmy Rhodes, a 38-year-old radiographic technologist from Lumberton, North Carolina, who suffered burns while attempting to save the pilot of a fiery helicopter crash.

-Michael Albert Rodriguez , of Howell, Michigan, helped save a 45-year-old man who had crashed his car into a pond after a medical emergency in July 2017.

-Vickie Tillman, a Louisiana school cafeteria worker who saw a police officer struggling with a suspect and helped the officer subdue him in 2017

-Joshua K. Watt , of Bowling Green, Kentucky, rescued two people from an overturned and burning pickup truck in June 2017.

-Jason Alan Doig , of Sequim, Washington, helped save a woman who was trying to jump off a bridge in a suicide attempt in March 2017.

-Thomas Julius Sais Jr. , of Palm Bay, Florida, pulled a man from a burning SUV in October 2016.

-Matthew John Kalafat , of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, saved a woman from drowning after she was hit by a wave and carried away from shore in New Jersey in September 2016.

-Ross A. Johnson , of Colorado Springs, Colorado, rescued a woman who was being stabbed by her estranged husband at a self-service car wash in March 2016.

-Robert Lee Thornton Jr. , of Warren, Michigan, saved a woman from a pickup truck that rolled and caught ablaze after a crash in November 2016.

-John Andrew Ussery , of Sanford, Florida, died after he tried to save his co-worker from drowning in Palm Beach in May 2017.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspennsylvania newsPhilly Proudrescuehero
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Philly schools celebrates a new project at one of its high schools
Joining forces to fight back against violence
More Philly Proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News