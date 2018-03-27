TEACHER ARRESTED

Ex-choir director pleads guilty to child endangerment

EMBED </>More Videos

Fmr. teacher pleads guilty to molesting student. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. --
A former New Jersey elementary school choir teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student twice a week for the past three years has pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct.

Prosecutors in Atlantic County said 53-year-old Brian McSee's plea Monday came as part of an agreement in which he is to serve five years in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing May 4.

Defense attorney, Angela Hartman declined comment but said other charges were dropped. McSee was originally charged with aggravated sexual assault, official misconduct, and criminal sexual contact.

Authorities said he was the seventh- and eighth-grade choir teacher at Port Republic Elementary School and choir director at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where the child's family attends services.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsteacherteacher arrestedstudentsPort Republic
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TEACHER ARRESTED
Fmr. NJ teacher sentenced to jail for upskirt videos
Former NC teacher accused of having sex with student
Police: NJ teacher sent male student inappropriate photos
Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
More teacher arrested
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News