GUNS

New Jersey lawmakers advance bills to tighten gun laws

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey lawmakers advance bills to tighten gun laws. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By MIKE CATALINI
TRENTON, N.J. --
New Jersey's Democrat-led Assembly on Monday passed a half-dozen bills aimed at strengthening the state's already-strict gun laws, including a measure to permit the seizure of weapons upon a court order.

The legislation comes just days after tens of thousands of students marched across the country to call for tightening gun laws and the same day as Second Amendment advocates in Trenton rallied against the legislation.

The bill's sponsors cast the measures as part of an effort to keep New Jersey's firearms laws among the most stringent in the country. The legislation was introduced before the fatal Florida high school shooting in February that left 17 people dead, but began to move forward after that tragedy.

"New Jersey's gun safety laws are among the strongest in the nation and we must keep them that way," Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald said.

The legislation also drew an estimated 2,000 people who opposed the bills to the War Memorial in Trenton, according to a state police estimate. Many wore National Rifle Association hats and carried signs that read" NRA Stand and Fight."

"We have to fight for our rights, plain and simple," said Rocky McGuigan, 54, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, who attended the event with his dog, KC. "Our forefathers did. We have to still do it today unfortunately."

Not all the legislation divided lawmakers along partisan lines. One bill to ban armor-piercing bullets, which are already prohibited, passed with zero no votes and Democratic and Republican support after the sponsor explained the state attorney general was seeking the measure to better line up with federal standards.

But the other measures drew opposition from Republicans. Second Amendment advocates raised concerns about a measure that would allow guns to be seized upon a court order after a health professional reports someone poses a serious threat to themselves or others.

Republican Assemblyman Michael Patrick Carroll called the measure "punitive" in nature.

Another measure bars people who pose a "significant danger" from possessing or purchasing firearms under a new class of protective order.

Another bill lowered the limit for magazine rounds from 15 to 10, with an exception for a popular .22-caliber firearm.

Other legislation required background checks for private gun sales. A sixth bill would require residents to show a "justifiable need" to get a carry permit.

The bills now go to the Democrat-led Senate, where President Steve Sweeney says the Senate will be passing the bills as well.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said he supports the bills.

"The people of New Jersey have demanded we act, and we must," he said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsn.j. newsnew jersey newsgunsgun laws
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
GUNS
Father gunned down outside of his home
Man critical following Germantown shooting
21-year-old man shot 9 times while riding bike in North Phila.
Man and his mother shot in Kensington
Waitress pulls gun from apron on co-worker's attacker
More guns
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News