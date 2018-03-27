PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Surprise! Fan pops the question during 76ers game

Surprise proposal at 76ers game. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There has been a lot to cheer for at the Philadelphia 76ers games lately and one couple's surprise proposal added to the excitement.

Calel Fox, 37, and Tayla Peters, 26, were contestants on the court during Monday night's game at the Wells Fargo Center.

Tyala was so intent on making her shot, she didn't realize Calel was down on one knee, ready to pop the question when she turned around.

After figuring out what was happening, Tayla said yes and Calel placed the ring on her finger as the 76ers mascot Franklin cheered on.

Calel, a barber and personal trainer, was born in California. Tayla, a RN, is from Yeadon, Delaware County.

The two have been dating for a year, but the couple has known each other for three.

The two met while Calel was a coach for Tayla's son's team.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

And go Sixers!

