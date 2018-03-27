STYLE & FASHION

Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets

EMBED </>More Videos

Alexo Athletica has come out with a yoga pant that can hold it all, including a gun.

A sportswear company has come out with a yoga pant that makes it easier for women to exercise while carrying a gun.

KABC-TV reports, Alexo Athletica has created a yoga pant marketed at being able to carry it all, including a firearm.

The company's "Signature Pant," listed at $99 on its website, shows a gun and knife tucked neatly into the waistband alongside an iPhone.

It's part of what Alexo Athletica calls "carry-wear."
The company said it supports the Second Amendment and a woman's right to defend herself while also being fashionable.

According to a statement on the company's website, Alexo said it "will never back down from supporting a woman's right to choose how she defends herself while striving to bring the best in fashionable, functional active carry-wear to the market."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionbusinessgunsyogaexerciseshopping
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing
A Father's Day ode to dad fashion
Kate Spade's sister says her suicide was 'not unexpected'
Kate Spade's Sam bag: A look at her iconic handbag
Fans remember Kate Spade: 'Symbols of confidence, independence'
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News