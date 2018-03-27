HEALTH & FITNESS

E-cigarette FDA lawsuit

EMBED </>More Videos

E-cigarette FDA lawsuit. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Several major public health groups are suing the FDA for waiting too long to enforce rules on E-cigarettes and cigars.

The organizations include the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Cancer Society among others.

Last summer, the FDA granted an extension to manufacturers to get approval, setting the deadline back several years.

The health groups say this results in longer exposure to quote - "lethal and addictive products" and allows flavored products targeted to teenagers to remain on the market.

----------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecke-cigaretteslawsuit
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News