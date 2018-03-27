A former New Orleans Saints cheerleader, who was fired over a picture she posted on Instagram, has now filed a federal complaint.She's accusing the team of discrimination and setting a different set of rules and standards for cheerleaders that don't apply to male players.Bailey Davis says in the Instagram post that allegedly got her fired she was wearing a one piece dance bodysuit, and the team deemed it distasteful.She has started a movement called #leveltheplayingfield - one that treats all members of the team equally."I obviously want equal rules for the players and cheerleaders, I want to be treated like a professional athlete just like the professional football players are treated like professional football players," Davis said.The Saints say their conduct rules apply across the board and say Davis was not treated any differently on account of her sex.-----