CONSUMER

Dunkin' Donuts running shoes are real

(Saucony)

The slogan is 'America runs on Dunkin'.' But soon America can run in Dunkin'.

The doughnut shop has partnered with Saucony to create special edition running shoes.

The Kinarvara 9 shoes have Dunkin' Donuts' colors as well as sprinkles.

"Our limited edition collaboration with Dunkin', celebrating the symbiotic relationship between coffee, running and donuts," the Saucony website says.



The sneakers are a salute to the Boston Marathon, as both companies are from Massachusetts.

They run for $110.

Only 2,000 pairs will be made.

They are available for pre-order on Saucony.com, but supplies are running out fast.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerdunkin' donutsshoesrunning
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
More consumer
SHOPPING
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
Amazon hopes its Prime Day doesn't go to the dogs
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
What's the Deal: Amazon Prime Day sneak peek
More Shopping
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News