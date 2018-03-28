PETS

Bucks County park being blamed for death of dogs

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents blame Bucks Co. park for death of dogs. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
People in Bucks County are blaming a nearby park for the death of their dogs.

It was a packed house at the Springfield Township Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night.

Residents made passionate pleas for the board to stop allowing the use of herbicides at Peppermint Park.

The township has a leasing agreement with a hay farmer who sprays the herbicide.

Many blame the chemical for the deaths of their pets.

"We lost both of our dogs over the course of two months, both from soft tissue cancers," one resident said.

"We had to put our 13-year-old black lab, Max, to sleep because he was diagnosed with cancer," another resident said.

The board says it will discuss the issue at a meeting next month.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspennsylvania newspetdogspetsSpringfield Township (Bucks County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS
Dog on flight given oxygen mask
Shelter Me: Horse and Goat Yoga Farm
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
VIDEO: Dog performs CPR in mock demonstration
Can you bake cookies in a hot car?
More pets
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News