EDUCATION

Catholic school principal reinstated after clash with parish

EMBED </>More Videos

Padua Academy principal reinstated. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. --
Less than two weeks after her termination for "insubordination" roiled one of Delaware's biggest Catholic schools and set up a confrontation with the diocese, the principal of the all-girls academy has been reinstated.

News outlets report Cindy Mann was reinstated Tuesday as head of Padua Academy.

Mann was fired March 16, setting off protests. Students refused to attend class, while parents marched to the rectory to try to demand answers.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from the Action Cam as students protest outside Padua Academy in Wilmington, Del. on March 19, 2018.



Mann hired attorney Thomas Neuberger, who threatened legal action. He had announced Sunday that negotiations had fallen apart, while the parish issued a statement questioning Mann's health.

On Tuesday, the Diocese of Wilmington said the 68-year-old would resume duties upon a physician's certification.

Mann said in a statement that she's sure the community will work "to heal all hurts."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdelaware newsstudentsprincipalprotestWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News