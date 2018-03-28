CHEERLEADING

Rams add male cheerleaders to squad

EMBED </>More Videos

Rams add male cheerleaders to squad. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
The NFL is evolving as another professional football team has added male cheerleaders.

This week the Los Angeles Rams showed off their new cheerleading squad.


Quinton and Nathaniel both made the team.



Until now, the Baltimore Ravens was the only NFL franchise to have male cheerleaders on their squad.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportslos angeles ramscheerleading
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHEERLEADING
New Jersey school passes rule that everyone makes cheerleading squad, or no one
Former NFL cheerleader alleges gender and religious discrimination
NFL cheerleader, fired over Instagram post, files federal complaint
NJ special-needs cheerleaders head to world competition
More cheerleading
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News