Rams add male cheerleaders to squad

The NFL is evolving as another professional football team has added male cheerleaders.This week the Los Angeles Rams showed off their new cheerleading squad.Quinton and Nathaniel both made the team.Until now, the Baltimore Ravens was the only NFL franchise to have male cheerleaders on their squad.------