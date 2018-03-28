Utah trooper goes airborne after struck by sliding vehicle

Dash cam video captured the moment a trooper went airborne during a violent wreck in Utah.Sergeant Cade Brenchley was walking toward a stranded car over the weekend when another vehicle slid on the snowy highway and blindsided the officer.He suffered a few broken bones, but will be OK.Brenchley said he forgives the driver who stayed on scene and apologized repeatedly.Police will determine if she should face any charges for unsafe driving.------