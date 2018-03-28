IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

#LAPD: We are investigating an ADW reported by the victim, actor @Corey_Feldman. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 28, 2018

Actor Corey Feldman on Wednesday morning said he was hospitalized after being stabbed and wounded overnight.In a pair of tweets, Feldman said he was sitting in his car when three men approached and attacked him, adding that his security was distracted at the time.The actor did not specify the location of the incident but said the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating.The LAPD tweeted, "#LAPD: We are investigating an ADW reported by the victim, actor @Corey_Feldman."An LAPD spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on the matter.