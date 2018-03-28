Police: Suspects wanted for shooting 2 people in West Mt. Airy

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Suspects wanted for shooting 2 people in West Mt. Airy. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for the suspects, who allegedly shot a male and female while sitting in their car in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 2 a.m. on March 22 at the intersection of West Pomona and Cherokee streets.

Police say the victims, a 21-year-old male, and an 18-year-old female, were sitting inside their parked vehicle when two unknown black males exited a pickup truck and began shooting at them.

After firing more than 20 shots the males fled the scene in the pickup truck.

The victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital by responding officers.

The suspects were operating a dark-colored four-door pickup truck, possibly a Nissan Frontier, with tinted windows and a tonneau cover covering the truck's bed.

The video surveillance shows the offenders' vehicle fleeing the scene.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male, skinny build, 5'10", mid 20 years-of-age, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt under a red puffy jacket with white patches.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male, heavy build, 5'8", mid 20 years-of-age, beard, and wearing a black jacket.

If you have any information, please contact Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3353/3354.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News