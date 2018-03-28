Weight loss surgery can change future relationships and love life

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Weight loss surgery not only changes your body and your eating habits, but it can change your relationships.
Swedish researchers followed 2,000 bariatric surgery patients and found that for single patients, there were more marriages and new relationships afterward.
But among those already in relationships, there were more divorces and separations.
And those who lost the most weight had the most change in their love lives.
