FIRE DEATH

Wilmington house fire claims second victim

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Wilmington Fire Department confirms the death of Fay Hyman, 59, the second victim to succumb to injuries resulting from a house fire this weekend.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 400 block of West 23rd Street around 7:14 p.m. Sunday.

Rescuers learned of three residents who were trapped inside: 59-year-old Fay Hyland; 11-month-old Maurice Williams; and three-week-old Isaac Williams.

Firefighters managed to rescue all three from the second floor of the home. 11-month-old Maurice Williams died at the hospital shortly after.

Hyland suffered burns to 70% of her body, officials said. She was taken to Christiana Hospital and then transferred to Chester-Crozer Medical Center where she died Wednesday.

Officials said a fourth family member, Nashon Hyland, was injured escaping the fire and is still at the Nemours AI DuPont Hospital for Children in stable condition.

Issac Williams is currently at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsfatal firefirefire death
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE DEATH
Officials see increase in fire fatalities in Philadelphia
Deadly West Chester senior center fire likely started on patio
Students and SPCA team up to raise money for fire victims
Names of West Chester senior center fire victims released
More fire death
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News