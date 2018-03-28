FBI posts $10k reward in search for Newark, Del. shooting suspect

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
The FBI is joining a murder investigation in Newark, Delaware.

They're offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 20-year-old Kalif Reeves, who is believed to have ties to Philadelphia.

Reeves is wanted for a shooting on March 9th that killed 22-year-old William Laws.

Laws was shot while driving and crashed into the front lawn of a house in the Chestnut Hills development.

If you know anything about this case or Reeves' whereabouts, you are asked to call the FBI or New Castle County police.

