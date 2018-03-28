2 arrested in Lower Merion fentanyl/carfentanil bust

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

LOWER MERION, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Montgomery County district attorney says two "dealers of death" are now off the streets, accused in a drug scheme that stretched from Lower Merion to China.

Kevin Steele announced the results of a months-long investigation that led to the arrest of Jamil and Nassai Chapman.

He says police first came in contact with the pair last June when officers used Narcan to save Jamil from an overdose.

It turns out that the overdose was from contact with a deadly mixture of heroin and fentananyl.

Investigators accuse the men of ordering an even more deadly poison off of China's dark web and dealing it across the region.

"We're finding poison that is 100 times stronger than fentanyl," Steele said at a news conference Wednesday. "Carfentanil is an elephant tranquilizer. This poison can incapacitate a 6,600 pound elephant, and someone is selling it - this incredibly deadly poison - to humans."

Steele says this is the first time he knows of Carfentanil being seized in Montgomery County.

He is stressing that addicts likely have no idea they are buying these deadly mixtures.

Both defendants, unable to post bail, are being held in jail until a hearing next month.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug bustpennsylvania newsfentanyloverdoseLower Merion Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News