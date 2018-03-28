POLITICS

Former Disney star Caroline Sunshine joins White House press team

Caroline Sunshine (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images via CNN)

CNN
The White House press office is getting a bit more Sunshine these days -- former Disney Channel star Caroline Sunshine, that is. She's joining the team as a press assistant.

Sunshine, 22, is known for her role alongside Zendaya as Tinka Hessenheffer in "Shake It Up," a Disney Channel show about teen dancers that ran from 2010 to 2013. She was also in the 2010 film "Marmaduke," among other roles.

The California native has established her career apart from the entertainment industry; she was most recently a White House intern.

"Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNN in a statement.

She applied to the internship through the White House's website.

Though she keeps a low profile in the press shop, she has more than 500,000 Twitter followers on her verified account and 235,000 followers on Instagram.

President Donald Trump in recent weeks has hired other staff with cable television backgrounds; CNBC host Larry Kudlow was tapped earlier this month as head of the White House National Economic Council and John Bolton, a Fox News analyst, will be the next national security adviser.

Sunshine is not the only Disney Channel star to get political; Miley Cyrus, who catapulted to fame on the hit series "Hannah Montana" performed at the "March for Our Lives" in Washington on Saturday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsentertainmentdisneydonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpWashington D.C.
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News