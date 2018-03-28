DRUG BUST

Montco authorities bust international drug operation running out of a Bala Cynwyd apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

Two arrested after allegedly importing, dealing fentanyl: Dan Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 28, 2018 (WPVI)

By
LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Montco authorities bust international drug operation running out of a Lower Merion apartment

Montgomery County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of two individuals they say were leading a large scale international fentanyl and carfentanil trafficking ring.

Jamil Chapman, 26 and his cousin, Nasai Chapman, 23, of Collingdale, New Jersey, were arrested following a month-long investigation.

Authorities said the duo went on the dark web and ordered fentanyl and its much deadlier cousin carfentanil from China.

Police said it was delivered to them at the Royal Athena Apartments in Bala Cynwyd, Lower Merion Township, for processing and sale to unsuspecting heroin users.

"Carfentanil is an elephant tranquilizer," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. "This poison can incapacitate a 6600-pound elephant."

Authorities showed a comparison of just how small an amount of carfentanil it takes to kill a person compared to heroin and fentanyl.
In fact, they said Jamil OD'd while simply trying to package the stuff and had to be revived by police using Narcan.

"This is the first time that we've found and seized Carfentanil and found it to be trafficked here in Montgomery County," said Steele.

Authorities said the men were mixing the carfentanil with meth, cocaine and heroin to be sold to drug users.

"And think about what that does, something accelerating your heart rate and lowering your heart rate," said Steele. "What that does is causes death."

Steele said two-thirds of deaths caused by overdose in Montco last year involved fentanyl or carfentanil.

"And these overdoses and the 245 people that died in Montgomery County, and the tragedy to all these families that have lost somebody, to this deadly scourge is something that we got to do something about," said Steele.

Steele said the two, who he calls "dealers of death," face multiple felony counts, including operating a corrupt organization.

Bail has been set at $250,000 cash for each. So far, neither has been able to post.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdrug bust
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRUG BUST
Chicago Police Department K-9 helps find 1,500 lbs of marijuana, THC products worth $10M
Company rents out drug dogs to suspecting parents
Fentanyl-laced heroin, marijuana seized at Port of Wilmington
2 arrested in Lower Merion fentanyl/carfentanil bust
More drug bust
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News