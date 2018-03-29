HIGH SCHOOL

High school rifle team gets thousands in donations after NRA grant nixed

EMBED </>More Videos

Businesses to donate to high school rifle team. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 29, 2018. (WPVI)

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
A high school rifle team in the Poconos is getting a big donation from the community after the school board denied a grant from the National Rifle Association.

The Stroudsburg Area School Board voted Monday night to reject the nearly $5,000 grant.

It was meant to help the high school rifle team replace equipment that dates back to the 1970s.

Almost a dozen business owners raised more than $6,000 and donated it to the rifle team.

"It wouldn't be acceptable if the football team was using helmets from the 1970s so as a local community we didn't feel it was acceptable for the rifle team to," businessman Brian Winot said.

The district superintendent says the school board fully supports the rifle team, but some members didn't want the district to accept money from the NRA.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newsNRAhigh schooldonations
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SCHOOL
Small fire erupts at Bucks County high school
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
South Jersey students bring graduation to rehab patient
Camden students travel to Ghana
Special night for 2 proud graduates in Chester
More high school
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News