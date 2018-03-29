FLOODING

Texas A&M students push car out of flooded street

EMBED </>More Videos

Group of strangers help stuck car on flooded roadway. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 29, 2018. (WPVI)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WPVI) --
Much of Southeast Texas is still under a flash flood watch after thunderstorms swept through the area causing major flooding.

Video from San Antonio shows floodwaters lifting up the cover of a manhole.

On the campus of Texas A&M University Wednesday, witness Lauren Jones recorded video as more than ten students helped push a car stuck on a flooded roadway.

The College Station Police Department warned motorists to expect high waters, according to local news reports.

