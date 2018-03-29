COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WPVI) --Much of Southeast Texas is still under a flash flood watch after thunderstorms swept through the area causing major flooding.
Video from San Antonio shows floodwaters lifting up the cover of a manhole.
On the campus of Texas A&M University Wednesday, witness Lauren Jones recorded video as more than ten students helped push a car stuck on a flooded roadway.
The College Station Police Department warned motorists to expect high waters, according to local news reports.
