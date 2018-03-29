KING OF PRUSSIA MALL

More remodeling for King of Prussia Mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Renovations set for King of Prussia Mall. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 29, 2018. (WPVI)

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
The King of Prussia Mall is about to get another facelift.

The multi-million dollar remodel will focus on the area once known as "The Plaza".

When it's all done there will be new lighting, flooring, seating areas with charging stations and brand new restrooms.

Renovations are expected to begin next month and be completed early next year.

Mall officials say the work will be done overnight to keep disruption to a minimum.

EMBED More News Videos

King of Prussia Mall to see another remodeling. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 29, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesspennsylvania newsking of prussia mallKing of Prussia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KING OF PRUSSIA MALL
Police: Man stalked teens at King of Prussia Mall
SEPTA to vote on proposed route to KOP Mall
King of Prussia Mall gifts boy his favorite part of their Christmas tree
Philly Proud: 'Art of Words' opens at King of Prussia Mall
More king of prussia mall
BUSINESS
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News