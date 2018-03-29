More remodeling for King of Prussia Mall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3277115" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> King of Prussia Mall to see another remodeling. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 29, 2018.

The King of Prussia Mall is about to get another facelift.The multi-million dollar remodel will focus on the area once known as "The Plaza".When it's all done there will be new lighting, flooring, seating areas with charging stations and brand new restrooms.Renovations are expected to begin next month and be completed early next year.Mall officials say the work will be done overnight to keep disruption to a minimum.------