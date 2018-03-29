CRASH

1 injured in Wynnefield crash, driver flees

WYNNEFIELD (WPVI) --
One person was injured in a crash in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia and police are searching for the driver of the striking vehicle.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of City Avenue and Monument Road.

Police say the driver of one car smashed into the rear of another that was stopped at a red light.

Police say the driver of the striking car fled the scene.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

