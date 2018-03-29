NJ father accused of leaving son to die after alleged Bucks Co. theft found guilty of murder

TULLYTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey man who authorities say left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that happened as he fled from allegedly shoplifting from a Bucks County Walmart has been found guilty of murder.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Christopher Kuhn, of Hamilton, was convicted Wednesday of third-degree murder and other charges.
EMBED More News Videos

Vigil for toddler killed in Bucks County crash: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 8, 2017



Police say Kuhn fled the Levittown Town Center store in Tullytown in October after taking $228 worth of television speakers.

Kuhn ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles, the impact throwing his son onto the road. Police say Kuhn stepped over the injured toddler before running away.

EMBED More News Videos

Friend: Man who crashed, left son for dead in 'own private hell.' Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4pm on October 4, 2017.



The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say he wasn't in a safety seat.

Kuhn remains jailed on $5 million bail.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch Action Cam video of the suspect's walk and of the crash scene.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmurdertheftfather chargedTullytown Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Vigil for toddler killed in Bucks County crash
Friend: Man who crashed, left son for dead in 'own private hell'
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News