EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2509820" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vigil for toddler killed in Bucks County crash: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 8, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2489424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Friend: Man who crashed, left son for dead in 'own private hell.' Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4pm on October 4, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2487443" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Action Cam video of the suspect's walk and of the crash scene.

A New Jersey man who authorities say left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that happened as he fled from allegedly shoplifting from a Bucks County Walmart has been found guilty of murder.Prosecutors say 28-year-old Christopher Kuhn, of Hamilton, was convicted Wednesday of third-degree murder and other charges.Police say Kuhn fled the Levittown Town Center store in Tullytown in October after taking $228 worth of television speakers.Kuhn ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles, the impact throwing his son onto the road. Police say Kuhn stepped over the injured toddler before running away.The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say he wasn't in a safety seat.Kuhn remains jailed on $5 million bail.------