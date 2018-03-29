EDUCATION

City Council recognizes students in Polish exchange program

Watch the report from Action News at 12 p.m. on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY
Philadelphia city officials are celebrating a successful student exchange program that sent many local teenagers across international waters and vice-versa.

At city hall Tuesday morning City Council recognized various students from Northeast High School who visited Torun Poland recently, along with polish students who are now visiting here.

They were involved in a sister cities exchange program aimed at broadening each student's horizons and exposing them to a new culture.

Each student received a special commendation from City Council.

This is the 10th year Philadelphia is participating in the sister cities exchange program.

