Minivan Mommas take on SUV Moms in parody video

Apparently this is a hot little battle among mamas and some of our favorite ladies are putting it to a brilliant parody -- in song.
Alicia and Eden from Texas posted an epic dance battle video on their blog called Laughing Moms.
The satire is done to the tune of "Havana" by Camila Cabello.
A sort of "West Side Story" battle with the moms obsessed with their minivans and the moms who apparently are too cool for them and want the souped-up SUV.
Watch the full video below:
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps