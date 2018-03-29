ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Minivan Mommas take on SUV Moms in parody video

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 23, 2018. (WPVI)

Are you an SUV mom or a minivan mom?

Apparently this is a hot little battle among mamas and some of our favorite ladies are putting it to a brilliant parody -- in song.

Alicia and Eden from Texas posted an epic dance battle video on their blog called Laughing Moms.

The satire is done to the tune of "Havana" by Camila Cabello.

A sort of "West Side Story" battle with the moms obsessed with their minivans and the moms who apparently are too cool for them and want the souped-up SUV.

Watch the full video below:



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbig talkersviral videoparentingautomotive
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News