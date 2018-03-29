6abc's Sharrie Williams sits down with Leslie Odom Jr.

It's a triumphant return home for the standout singer and stage actor Leslie Odom Junior.His captivating voice earned him a Tony and a Grammy for his role of Aaron Burr in the record-setting musical Hamilton."People ask me about my dream role, and I tell people I've played it," said Odom.And doors continue to open for him, with national commercials, tv shows and a call to perform at Super Bowl 52."One of the great nights of my life," he said.Singing at the Super Bowl was a chance of a lifetime, but Odom says sharing that experience with Doylestown native Pink while watching his hometown Eagles emerge as champions were special."Sitting in the same box as them, with pink and her family, we thought we were Eagles fans, Pinks family- those are Eagles fans!" said Odom. "Held our breath to the end of the game. No one took it for granted. To be there on that night was magical."But every fairy tale ending has a beginning.Before Odom made it to the bright lights of showbiz, he was a creative kid growing up in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood."Philly gave me everything in those formative years," he said. "It gave me my taste, my eyes, my ears, what I think is good, what I think is great, art-- I got that from the streets of Philadelphia," he said. "At Freedom Theater in North Philly and at Philadanco in West Philly."While home in Philadelphia, Odom stopped by his middle school Masterman--inspiring students and seeing familiar faces"Some of my teachers are still there," he said.Odom shared stories of success but also about being rejected and making mistakes. It led him to write his first book-- Failing Up."When I gave myself the permission to fail, I have this whole perfectionism thing, like many people have, but when I really started to do the work to give myself permission to take chances and have more courage in my life I saw the benefits of it," he said. "If I'm making Philadelphia proud, if I making art that Philadelphia deems quality, then I know I'm on the right track."------