SEPTA High Speed Line Train hits pole

SEPTA reports High Speed Line crash: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 6 p.m., March 29, 2018 (WPVI)

A SEPTA High Speed Line train has crashed into a pole in Villanova Thursday evening, officials report.

According to SEPTA, one of the cars on a northbound train struck a pole in the area of the 2100 block of County Line Road, near the County Line Station around 5:30 p.m.

Service was suspended for approximately three hours due to the crash.

During that time, the Norristown High Speed Line trains only operated between 69th Street Transportation Center and Bryn Mawr Station.

Shuttle buses operated in place of Norristown High Speed Line service between Bryn Mawr Station and Norristown Transportation Center.

No word on any injuries at this time.

