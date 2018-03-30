Photographer captures stunning time-lapse of Aurora Australis

A passenger on a specially-chartered flight captured a stunning time-lapse of the Aurora Australis, also known as the southern lights.Photographer Brad Phipps captured the spectacular footage over the course of six hours, as the flight passed over Antarctica.Phipps was a passenger aboard the Flight to the Lights 2, a private chartered flight from New Zealand that traveled south to the Antarctic circle with the aim to see and photograph the Aurora Australis.This flight was only the second of it's kind.In 2017, a Boeing 767 was flown out of Dunedin, New Zealand with the same purpose.------