Canadian teen wins $1K a week for life on 1st lottery ticket

A Canadian teenager who purchased her first lottery ticket to celebrate her 18th birthday hit the jackpot and will receive $1,000 Canadian a week for the rest of her life.Charlie Lagarde was celebrating with a bottle of champagne and a $4 scratch-off ticket earlier this month when she hit the grand prize in the Gagnant a Vie lottery. The prize would be worth just over $775 per week in American dollars.She was joined by family and friends when she collected the first payment on Monday.She told lottery officials that she hopes to study photography.