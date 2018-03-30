FEEL GOOD

Canadian teen wins $1K a week for life on 1st lottery ticket

Charlie Lagarde (Credit: Loto Quebec via WGHP)

MONTREAL --
A Canadian teenager who purchased her first lottery ticket to celebrate her 18th birthday hit the jackpot and will receive $1,000 Canadian a week for the rest of her life.

Charlie Lagarde was celebrating with a bottle of champagne and a $4 scratch-off ticket earlier this month when she hit the grand prize in the Gagnant a Vie lottery. The prize would be worth just over $775 per week in American dollars.

She was joined by family and friends when she collected the first payment on Monday.

She told lottery officials that she hopes to study photography.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmoneyfeel good
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
Son surprises dad with baseball glove he has wanted for 50 years
Man accidentally records proposal in selfie mode
More feel good
PERSONAL FINANCE
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Macy's, Bloomingdale's data breach targeted online shoppers
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
What's the Deal: Talking to your kids about money
Lottery players told they won't get money due to glitch
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News