Freebie Friday: Pizza, workouts, Easter egg hunts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It's the final Freebie Friday of the month and it's a good one!
FREE PIZZA
Earlier this month, the No. 16 seed University of Maryland, Baltimore County beat number one seed Virginia in the March Madness Tourament, likely busting brackets everywhere - and costing Little Caesars a lot of money. The pizza chain is now making good on a promise to give out free Lunch Combo pizzas on Monday, April 2nd if 'crazy happened' during the tournament. Customers can get four slices of deep dish and a 20 ounce bottle of soda for free. The offer is only good from 11:30am to 1pm, so get there early!
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE ENTREE
If you're going to be near 16th and Market Streets in Center City anytime soon, download Noon Mediterranean's free app. First-time users get a free salad, bowl, or pita entree from the award-winning build-your-own meal grill.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE SPRING WORKOUTS
Dilworth Park at City Hall is springing to life again with 8 weeks of free pop-up fitness sessions hosted by top-notch trainers. Starting on April 3rd, you can take hour-long classes-ranging from Zumba to boot camp to yoga - for free!
For a schedule of classes, CLICK HERE.
FREE YOGA
The super-popular Rittenhouse Square studio, MahaYoga, is offering a free week of YogaHour, starting on April 2nd. The invigorating classes are offered twice a day on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and once on Tuesday and Thursday.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE BUSINESS HEADSHOTS
If you're looking to enhance your professional portfolio or update your LinkedIn profile, head to the Free Library next Friday - and every Friday. From 11am to 1pm, they will take a business headshot photo for you and email it out within 7 days.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
EASTER EGG HUNTS
There are also a number of free easter egg hunts across the Delaware Valley, featuring candy and prizes.
Franklin Square: http://historicphiladelphia.org/franklin-square/upcoming-events/
South Street Headhouse: http://southstreet.com/easter-promenade/
Orchestra Store King of Prussia: https://us.shop-orchestra.com/
